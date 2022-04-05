Four killed after van collides head-on with express bus

KUALA NERUS: Four technicians were killed when the van they were on collided head on with an express bus at Kampung Sungai Ikan here yesterday evening.

Kuala Nerus Fire and Rescue station chief Azmi Omar said the collision occurred at 6.22 pm when the van, which was on its way from Setiu to Kuala Terengganu, failed to overtake a Proton Wira and hit the oncoming express bus in the opposite lane.

The incident also caused the Proton Wira to crash into a Proton Persona travelling in the same direction.

The victims identified so far are Syed Mohd Shukri Tuan Yahya, 36; Muhammad Saufi Jusoh, 34; Mohd Shahlan, 37, while the van driver has yet to be identified.

“When we arrived at the scene of the incident, we found that bystanders had removed one of the van’s occupants, while three others who were killed were still in the van.

“Also, the driver of the Proton Wira and a passenger of the Proton Persona, were injured, while the 13 passengers and driver of the express bus, which was headed to Jertih from Termerloh, Pahang, escaped unscathed,” he told reporters at the crash site tonight.

Azmi said 18 personnel from the Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue stations along with three fire engines were involved in removing the victims.

Operations ended at 9.20 pm and the remains of the victims were sent to the Forensics Department of Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu for further action, he added.-Bernama