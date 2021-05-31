Four killed in attacks in northern Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU: At least four people, including two civilian defence volunteers, were killed in two attacks in the north of Burkina Faso on Sunday, local and security sources said.

Unknown attackers targeted the VDP (Volunteers for the Defence of the Motherland) in Noralkinga, in the country’s Sahel region, killing two, a security source said.

A VDP official confirmed the toll, adding that three people had been injured.

“Two people were also killed by armed men on Sunday morning at Takatami, in the neighbouring province of Yagha,“ the security source said, adding that “defence and security forces had managed to push back the assailants.”

Burkina Faso, a poor, landlocked country in the heart of the Sahel, has been fighting a ruthless Islamist insurgency.

The VDP was set up in December 2019 to help the beleaguered military fight jihadists, but it has suffered major casualties.

The volunteers are given two weeks’ military training, and then work alongside the security forces, typically carrying out surveillance, information-gathering or escort duties.

According to an AFP tally, well over 200 VDP members have died since January 2020, nearly 50 of them this year.

A brutal resurgence of jihadist violence in the West African country has forced more than 16,000 people from their homes in just the last two weeks, prompting a fresh military offensive.

The former French colony has endured almost daily attacks, sometimes intertwined with community conflicts, since jihadists from neighbouring Mali launched raids in 2015.

More than 1,300 people have died and at least a million people have abandoned their homes, according to estimates.

The Burkina Faso army launched an operation in the north on May 5 named Houne — Dignity in the Fula, or Peul, language — which is expected to last more than a month.

Previous initiatives of this kind have failed to stem the jihadist violence. — AFP