Four killed in landslides after floods in two regions in Indonesia

JAKARTA: One person died while another person is reported still missing and feared buried in a landslide in Gowa, South Sulawesi province, on Wednesday.

Both the van and pickup vehicle used by the victims were dragged to the road shoulder linking Parangloe and Tinggimoncong during the heavy downpour which led to unstable ground conditions.

Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said personnel was dispatched to the location to rescue victims and clear the area.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency forecast rain in the area till Saturday, he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Abdul Muhari said three more deaths were recorded in Tapanuli Tengah in north Sumatra following floods in the area last Friday.

Residents have returned to their homes although they have been warned about the potential dangers as the area has the potential to experience light to heavy rain today, he said.

Floods affected four areas in Batu Bara on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall which led rivers – Sungai Dalu-dalu and Sungai Bahboloh – to overflow. A total of 645 families were affected by the floods.

A dam was also damaged but has been temporarily repaired using sacks filled with soil and sand, said Abdul Muhari.-Bernama