Four killed in seven-vehicle pile-up in Ipoh

IPOH: Four people were killed in an accident involving seven vehicles at KM277.1 of the south-bound North-South Highway here today.

A spokesman of the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said its personnel from Meru Raya were dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 3.02 pm.

He said the crash involved a trailer and six cars.

“One man and three women were trapped in the wreckage. Firemen extricated all the victims and they were pronounced dead by medical personnel,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Plustrafik, in a Twitter post, said the accident made that stretch impassable and caused traffic to come to a standstill for seven kilometres.

The affected lanes were reopened later and traffic flow was back to normal at 5 pm.-Bernama