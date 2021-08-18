Four localities in Sabah, one in Johor under EMCO from Aug 20 to Sept 2

KUALA LUMPUR: Four localities in Sabah and one in Johor will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from this Friday until Sept 2.

National Security Council (MKN) Director-General, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the EMCO in Sabah would involve Kampung Tanjong Pagar, Sipitang; Kampung Baru Luyang squatter settlement in Penampang; Kampung Padang Tembak, Keningau and Kampung Jawa, Tawau.

In Johor, the EMCO will be enforced on Ladang Sungai Kahang, Kluang.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for all these EMCO areas is the same as previously announced,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Rodzi said the EMCO in Kelantan involving Taman Sri Kebakat, Tumpat; Kampung Bukit Merbau in Mukim Bukit Jawa and Kampung Baru Pupoh, Pasir Puteh and Kampung Wek Batu 23, Labok, Machang would end this Friday.

He said termination of the EMCO this Friday would also involve five localities in Perak, namely, Kampung Belum Baru, Hulu Perak as well as Kampung Menteri, Kuala Sepetang; Comfort Rubber Glove factory, Matang; Comfort Rubber Glove factory, Simpang and the workers’ hostel of the Comfort Rubber Glove factory in Hujung Matang, all in the Larut, Matang and Selama district.

“The EMCO enforced on Taman Puteri in Kluang, Johor will also end this Friday.

“Also involved will be Kampung Kuala Mengalong in Sipitang, Sabah; Perumahan Ladang Mostyn and Kampung Kasnuri, Kunak; Kampung Tanjung Aru Lama and University Apartment 1, Kota Kinabalu.

“The EMCO termination is based on the analysis by the Health Ministry on the infection risk and trend,“ he added. — Bernama