Four Melaka assemblymen test positive for Covid-19

MELAKA: Four assemblymen who did not attend the First (Special) Session of the First Term of the 15th Melaka State Assembly which convened today have tested positive for Covid-19.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali(pix) who confirmed the matter said three other assemblymen were also absent from the sitting after coming into close contact with those who had tested positive.

“The sitting is conducted not in accordance with the prior notice given as there are some assemblymen who have been infected with Covid-19,” he told reporters when met outside the assembly hall, here, today.

The seven assemblymen who did not attend the sitting were Datuk Rahmad Mariman (Ayer Molek), Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem (Duyong), Siti Faizah Abdul Azis (Sungai Rambai), Rosli Abdullah (Kuala Linggi), Adly Zahari (Bukit Katil), Ngwe Hee Sem (Machap Jaya) and Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (Rembia).-Bernama