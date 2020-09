KUALA LUMPUR: Four men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking in 301.5 gm of cannabis into the country.

Muhammad Danial Husni Mohd Mazlee, 26 ; Mohd Farid Ali, 32 ; Roni Hardian Am Tanjung, 39, and Hilmi Azzim Hashim, 29, were jointly charged with committing the offence at a house in Jalan Metro Perdana Barat Kepong, Sentul, here at 2 am last Sept 18.

However, no plea was recorded from all of them after the charge was read out before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia as the case, which involved the death sentence upon conviction, comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court set Nov 30 for mention pending a chemist report on the case.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar, while lawyer Akmal Jusoh represented all the accused. -Bernama