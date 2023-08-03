Four men, including actor charged with drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: An actor of the Malay drama ‘Hati Tanpa Rasa’, Said Muhammad Ismail Said Pakir, who also owns a vape shop, and three of his friends, have been charged with trafficking drugs at his shop.

The actor was jointly charged with two of his employees, Sarvinder Singh Hernam Singh, 23, and Delson Dean Samson Akmal, 26, and burger seller Muhammad Amir Hafiz Zamani, 30, with trafficking 494 grammes of cannabis at the vape shop in Taman OUG Parklane, Off Jalan Klang Lama here at 9.45 pm last Jan 3.

They were brought to the Magistrate’s Court last Jan 10 to face the charge, but no plea was recorded from all of them after the charge was read out before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The charge was framed under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

They face death or up to nine strokes of the cane and life imprisonment, if found guilty.

The case came up for mention before Wong today, during which deputy public prosecutor Sareeka Balakrishnan requested a new mention date for the submission of the chemist report.

The court then set March 31 for mention.

Lawyer Mohamed Ashmeer Ashrof represented Said Muhammad Ismail, Delson Dean and Muhammad Amir Hafiz , while Sarvinder Singh was represented by lawyer Shastidaran Sathaiseelan. -Bernama