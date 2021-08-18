Four men nabbed in online gambling raids

KUALA LUMPUR: Four men were arrested on suspicion of being involved in online gambling operations at premises in Jalan Klang Lama, here, yesterday afternoon.

Brickfields district deputy police chief, Supt Basri Sagoni, said those arrested were three foreign men and a local, aged between 27 and 62.

“The investigation found that the two foreign men arrested were employees at the premises and admitted to operating devices used for online gambling activities, while another foreigner and a local man were customers of the premises.

“Several (items of) electronic equipment, including six laptops, eight tablets, mobile phones and cash were also seized in the raids,” he said in a statement today.

All suspects were detained at the Brickfields district police headquarters for investigation under Section 4B (a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama