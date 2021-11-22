Four more Bayern stars join Kimmich in quarantine

BERLIN: Bayern Munich's woes over players unvaccinated against the coronavirus deepened on Sunday with four more unimmunised players joining Joshua Kimmich in quarantine.

Hours after reports emerged that the club was docking the pay of unvaccinated players put in quarantine, Bayern said Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance also had to be isolated over contact with an individual who tested positive.

The news is an unwelcome distraction, two days before Tuesday's Champions League tie at Dynamo Kiev with Bayern already through to the last 16.

All besides Cuisance had only just completed a first round of house isolation on Tuesday as they had contact with Bayern teammate Niklas Suele, who tested positive last week.

The latest quarantine order risks inflaming an already heated debate over whether sports personalities should be required to take the jab as Germany ails under a vicious fourth wave.

Kimmich, 26, had drawn sharp criticism since revealing he opted not to be vaccinated due to "personal concerns".

Bayern bosses reportedly summoned him and his four unvaccinated teammates on Thursday to inform them of the pay cut when they are in isolation because they have not taken the jab, Bild said on Sunday, quoting unnamed sources from the team.

Bayern have declined comment.

Under new rules taking effect from Nov 1, employees who miss work because of a quarantine are no longer entitled to receive compensation if they are unvaccinated.

For Kimmich, whose annual pay reaches €20 million (RM06m), a week's quarantine means earning losses of about €384,000 (RM1.8m).

His absence has left his club struggling. On Friday, the Bundesliga leaders crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat at Augsburg.

Former Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told broadcaster Sky that if the wage cuts are confirmed, they "should be understood as a sign that the club is now reacting. Because it must react."

Germany's failure to shake off the pandemic has deep financial consequences for Bayern, he said.

Latest curbs imposed to tame the infections surge mean the club can only host one in four spectators at its stadium.

"That's of course also a big loss for FC Bayern," said Rummenigge. – AFP