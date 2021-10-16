Four police reports lodged over the ‘Pandora Papers’ exposé

KUALA LUMPUR: Four police reports were lodged over the ‘Pandora Papers’ exposé, and two investigation papers have been opened relating to the matter, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan(pix) said.

One of the investigation papers was referred to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) on Oct 14 while another paper will be referred to BNM on Monday (Oct 18) for further investigation.

“The police have also recorded the complainants’ statement,” he said in a statement today.

Abd Jalil said another two reports received were classified as ‘no further action’ as it related to a memorandum urging for an investigation to be conducted.

The ‘Pandora Papers’ is an exposé involving confidential documents linked to rich and influential individuals around the world who have hidden their wealth using offshore companies or secret bank accounts.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that the government will leave it to the authorities to take action against any parties involved in the ‘Pandora Papers’ exposé.

On Monday, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz had reportedly said that BNM would cooperate with law enforcement agencies to monitor and investigate documents contained in the ‘Pandora Papers’ involving individuals in the country.-Bernama