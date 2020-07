JOHOR BAHRU: Four policemen pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges with soliciting and accepting bribes two years ago.

All of them, who are with the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters, made the plea before judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

They are Constable Mohamad Zulhisham Zulkafli, 30; Corporal Mohd Shahir Ahmad Dewi, 33, Corporal Muhammad Azim Muhammad Adnan, 34, and Lance Corporal Mohamad Syukor Gulam Mohamed, 30, who were jointly charged with soliciting RM7,000 from a man as an inducement to release him and a friend, who were allegedly arrested for a drug offence.

The policemen were alleged to have committed the offence in a car on their way from Kangkar Pulai police station to Gelang Patah police station here at about 11 pm on April 10, 2018.

They were also jointly charged with accepting RM1,600 from the same man for the same purpose at a house in Kampung Baru Kangkar Pulai here at about 4 am April 11, 2018.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shahir also faced another charge with accepting RM1,400 from the same man for the same purpose in front of a restaurant in Taman Sri Pulai here at about 12.15 am on April 12, 2018.

Judge Kamarudin allowed all of them bail of RM20,000 with one surety for all charges, and set Aug 27 for mention.

They were also ordered to surrender their passports to the court and to report themselves at the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office every month.

Prosecuting officer from MACC, Yunus Mohamed prosecuted, while lawyer Mohd Hamizi Mohd Yusof represented Mohd Zulhisham, Muhammad Azim and Mohamad Syukor.

Another accused, Mohd Shahir, was represented by lawyer Nur Shahid Abd Malik. -Bernama