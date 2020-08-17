Four policemen plead not guilty to robbing teacher of more than RM8,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Four policemen were charged in the Sessions Court here today with robbing a teacher of a private school of RM8,550 and causing hurt to the victim last year.

However, all of them pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out before judge Mahyon Talib.

They are Syazuwan Nik Mamat ,31, Muhammad Bazil Rosly ,31, Mohd Masruz Rahmat Masuhut ,28, and Mcallister Nicholl Helbron, 28.

The four policemen were jointly charged with committing gang-robbery on A.S James Anthony, 47, at a car park at Pangsapuri Berembang Indah, Wangsa Maju here at 4 am on May 4, 2019.

The charge, under Section 394 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and liable to fine or whipping, if found guilty.

The court allowed them bail of RM15,000 in one surety each, and ordered them to report themselves at a police station every month and to not intimidate the victim and witnesses.

The court also set Sept 10 for mention. -Bernama