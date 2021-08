KUCHING: Four Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel were killed in a shooting incident at the RMAF Camp in Kota Samarahan here early today.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the incident, saying that further investigations were ongoing.

Meanwhile, the RMAF in a statement said that a shooting incident involving four of its personnel occurred at 7.15 am today while they were on duty at the camp.

“The RMAF urges all quarters not to make any speculation until the police concluded their investigations.

“The RMAF will also set up an investigation board to ascertain the cause of the incident,” it said.-Bernama