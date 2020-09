PETALING JAYA: Following a spike in Covid-19 cases in Sabah, the government, acting on advice from the health ministry ,has decided to impose a Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) in the districts of Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna from today until Oct 12.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob confirmed this after 1,195 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in these four districts that have a total of 962,661 residents.

Tawau recorded the highest number of cases at 634, followed by Semporna (255), Lahad Datu (241) and Kunak (65).

This TEMCO means no residents will be allowed to exit these zones, and all businesses will be halted with the exception of essentials services.

The police, army, civil defence force, and local authorities will be monitoring the safety in these affected areas.

As of Sunday, there have been 661 arrests for various offences by individuals flouting the recovery movement control order.

The biggest offenders were nightclub and pub goers (577), not adhering to social distancing (42), not wearing face masks (30), failure to prepare temperature checking equipment (eight), operating beyond stipulated hours (three) and failure to comply with home quarantine orders (one).

Ops Benteng meanwhile saw 40 illegal immigrants arrested, along with five boat captains and one suspected smuggler.

Also, nine land vehicles were confiscated.

As of Sunday, there have been 36,344 individuals returning home from overseas.

Of that amount, 8,235 are undergoing mandatory quarantine while 103 have been sent to hospitals for treatment.

A total of 28,006 people have been discharged and allowed to return home.

Ismail Sabri said 13,059 premises have been sanitised including 2, 716 businesses, 1,601 housing projects, 2,623 public spaces, 354 markets and 5,765 government buildings.

Checks on 12 different food supplies in 675 business premises also showed that food supplies in the country are enough and readily available.