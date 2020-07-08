Four students among 21 arrested in wild party raid

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 21 individuals, including upper secondary students, who attended a wild party at a service apartment in Bukit Bintang here early Saturday morning.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said those arrested in the 4.30am raid were aged between 15 and 40.

He said during the raid, police investigated 34 individuals, including 28 men and six women at the residence.

“Of the total, 21 people were found to be positive for methamphetamine. Those found to be negative for urine tests were released unconditionally,“ he said in a statement today.

One of those arrested was a private college student.

“As for those underaged who were arrested, they were remanded for two days starting last Sunday and the rest were remanded until today (July 7),“ he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama