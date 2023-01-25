Four suspected mule account holders detained

BALIK PULAU: Police arrested four individuals suspected to be mule account holders for a fraud syndicate offering jobs online yesterday.

Barat Daya District Police Headquarters, in a statement today, said the two men and two women aged 26 to 43 were nabbed in separate locations in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“Based on our investigations and intelligence, we managed to arrest the four individuals believed to be the mule account holders for the syndicate, involving losses between RM1,319 and RM16,593 in cases reported in the Barat Daya district in 2021 and last year,” the statement read.

All the suspects have been remanded for four days to assist in the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code. -Bernama