Four suspects held over cook’s murder

PETALING JAYA: Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 20-year-old cook in Subang Jaya and disposing his body at a rubbish dump on Sunday.

The victim who worked at a restaurant in SS15 Subang Jaya was strangled with an electrical cable before he was stabbed and had his throat slit.

His body was found in a large black bag in a rubbish dump at Persiaran Kewajipan near the Federal highway.

Among the suspects arrested was the victim’s housemate.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman today said the victim’s 60-year-old old aunt called the police after her nephew who called her daily after work was not contactable on Sunday.

He said the woman contacted the victim’s employer who told her that the young cook did not show up for work.

Abd Khalid said together with the employer and police, the woman went over to the victim’s rented service apartment on Jalan Kemajuan Subang and found the house in a mess.

He said the victim was not in and there were also traces of blood in a bathroom.

Abd Khalid said on checking recordings of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) of the apartment, three unidentified men were spotted entering the victim’s apartment at midnight on Sunday.

He said about 30 minutes later, the victim was seen going into the apartment after finishing work.

Abd Khalid said past noon on Monday as police were carrying out investigations, the victim’s personal documents, wallet, a carpet and a cloth were found dumped under a bridge in SS16, Subang Jaya.

He said about two hours later, the victim’s body was traced to the rubbish dump.

“Initial investigations revealed that the three men, including the victim’s housemate, were at the house when the victim arrived. They attacked him soon after and the CCTV recording showed the three men leaving the place with a heavy bag about an hour later. The suspects fled after dumping his body about a kilometre away from the apartment.” he said.

Abd Khalid said by 10.30pm on Monday four suspects aged between 20 and 25 were arrested in Kuala Lumpur, Kajang and Port Dickson.

He said two of the suspects were employed as a factory worker and a shop assistant while the other two are jobless.

Abd Khalid said two of them also had past criminal records.

He said the suspects are being held under a remand order for further investigations.