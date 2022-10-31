Four telcos sign 5G access agreements with Digital Nasional

KUALA LUMPUR: Four telecommunications service providers – U Mobile Sdn Bhd, Celcom Networks Sdn Bhd, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd and Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) – have inked 5G access agreements (AA) with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) to provide 5G services in the country.

U Mobile said it will provide 5G services to its customers from Thursday onwards after it signed a 5G AA with DNB on Oct 30.

“From Nov 3, onwards, customers of U Mobile’s 5G-ready postpaid and prepaid plans will be able to enjoy the benefits of 5G connectivity when using compatible devices,” it said in a statement today.

CEO Wong Heang Tuck said U Mobile is supportive of the government’s vision of a single wholesale network for 5G deployment, whereby all operators would have access to the same network without differentiation in terms of speed and quality.

“We have full faith that DNB will honour the mandate of providing quality 5G coverage and capacity on an equitable and non-discriminatory basis.

“We look forward to providing 5G services from DNB’s single network, making us as well positioned as any other in the industry for 5G,” he added.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Axiata Group Bhd said its wholly owned subsidiary held through Celcom Axiata Bhd, Celcom Networks, has entered into an AA with DNB to allow Celcom wholesale access to DNB’s 5G network.

In a separate statement, the telco said Celcom customers, including Celcom Business customers, who have 5G-enabled devices and are subscribed to selected Celcom postpaid and prepaid plans, will automatically be able to access 5G network services within 5G coverage areas starting tomorrow.

In another Bursa Malaysia filing, Digi.Com Bhd said wholly owned subsidiary, Digi Telecommunications executed its AA with DNB for access to the 5G single wholesale network on Oct 30, 2022.

In a separate statement, Digi said it will subscribe to DNB’s 5G wholesale network for 10 years to develop and offer end-customer retail services which included 5G connectivity.

Earlier, TM announced in a Bursa Malaysia filing that it executed an AA with DNB on Oct 30, 2022 to subscribe to the latter’s regulated 5G services including, but not limited to, the national 5G wholesale network product. – Bernama