Four transit quarantine centres for illegals in Sabah

PETALING JAYA: Four transit quarantine centres for illegal immigrants will be set up in Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan in Sabah before they are transferred to detention depots, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said today.

Ismail Sabri said the Sabah National Security Council made this suggestion and the government agreed to set up these quarantine centres at Masyarakat Menggatal hall, Masyarakat Pekan Kinarut hall in Kota Kinabalu and Sibuga hall Batu 5 as well as the Sri Gum-Gum hall in Batu 16, both in Sandakan.

He said these quarantine centres aimed at preventing further spread of the Covid-19 virus among illegal migrants.

“ The new batch of undocumented migrants will undergo swab tests at these quarantine centres,“ he said.

“If the individual tests positive, the person will be sent immediately to the hospital to get treated. Those who are negative will be under a quarantine period of 14 days at the detention centres. Once they have served the quarantine period and tested negative after their second swab test, they will be sent straight to the detention depots,“ he said.