Four Water Treatment Plants in S’gor resume operations after odour pollution incident

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has announced that four water treatment plants in Selangor have fully resumed operations following a temporary shutdown caused by an odour pollution incident at the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant Intake.

The treatment plants are the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant (Rantau Panjang WTP), Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (SSP1 WTP), Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (SSP2 WTP) and Sungai Selangor Phase 3 Water Treatment Plant (SSP3 WTP).

Air Selangor said following the resumption, clean and safe treated water supply is being distributed in stages to affected consumers from 6:30 am, Feb 12 (Sunday).

“Consumers can also view the list of affected areas via https://hentitugas.airselangor.com/ and the Air Selangor application,” Air Selangor said in a statement today.

Malaysia's largest water operator said the duration of the water supply recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the distance and location of the consumers' premises.

Air Selangor said it continuously mobilised alternative assistance through water tankers to the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres and funeral homes during this unscheduled water supply disruption.

Consumers can refer to the utility's official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300 for more details. -Bernama