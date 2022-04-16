Four-year-old girl falls to her death in Setapak

KUALA LUMPUR: A four-year-old girl died after falling from the balcony of her residence on the 18th floor of a condominium at Jalan Danau Saujana 2, Setapak, here today.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah(pix) said police received a report on the incident in Block B, PV10 Condominium at about 2 am.

He said the initial investigation found that the child was said to be sleeping alone and her mother was not at home while other occupants of the residence slept in their respective rooms and did not know the child was left alone.

“The victim’s body was taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem,“ he said when contacted here.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters hotline at 03-92899222 or the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.

Ashari advised the public especially parents not to leave young children alone unattended as the act could be considered negligence under the Child Act 2001.-Bernama