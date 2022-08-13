Fourth body of Redang boat capsize incident found

KUALA TERENGGANU: Another body of the victims of the fishing boat capsize tragedy in the waters off Redang Island last Monday (Aug 8) was found today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Terengganu director Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli said the body of Raja Zainudin Raja Ibrahim, 49, was found 9.4 nautical miles north of Redang Island at 12.30 pm, after a local fisherman reported seeing a floating object at 11 am.

“The maritime asset of Bagahak Maritime Ship was dispatched to the location. The body was taken to Terengganu Maritime Jetty before the process of identification and post-mortem was carried out at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu,“ he said in a statement, adding that the identity of Raja Zainudin was confirmed by his wife Rosainy Mohd Zin.

Muhammad Suffi, in a statement yesterday, announced that the search and rescue operation for two more missing local fishermen, namely Raja Zainudin and Ahmad Zamri Ishak, 66, ended at 7 pm following no new leads.

In the 10 pm incident on Monday, the fishing boat with six men capsized after being hit by a storm at a position approximately 10 nautical miles from Redang Island.

Another victim, Muhammad Kamaruddin Yudi, 31, survived, while three other victims, namely Saludin Ismail, 50, Ahmad Nazri Ishak, 48, and Zulkifli Umar, 48, were found drowned in different locations approximately 1.7 to 1.9 nautical miles off Redang Island on Wednesday.-Bernama