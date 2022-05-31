France demands probe into journalist’s death in Ukraine

PARIS: France on Monday demanded an urgent investigation into the death of journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was allegedly killed during a bombing campaign by Russian forces in Ukraine.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna(pix), who is on an official visit to Ukraine, described the death of the 32-year-old, who worked for French news channel BFMTV, as a “double crime which targets a humanitarian convoy and a journalist.”

“I am deeply saddened & shocked by the death of our compatriot Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, killed by a Russian bombardment on a humanitarian operation while exercising his duty to inform,” she said in a tweet.

Colonna also spoke with Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, and requested an investigation from Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy. In addition to her tweets, the Foreign Ministry issued a separate statement demanding a transparent investigation.

The top brass of the French government offered their condolences to the family of Leclerc-Imhoff, who was on his second reporting trip to Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb 24.

President Emmanuel Macron said Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to “show the reality of the war.”

“On board a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was fatally shot,” Macron tweeted.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne expressed “great sadness” at the journalist’s killing while exercising his profession.

According to the BFMTV, Leclerc-Imhoff was in an armoured vehicle following a humanitarian convoy to the city of Lysychansk close to Severodonetsk city along with two colleagues and reporters Maxime Brandstaetter and their “fixer” Oksana Leuta.

The armoured vehicle came under bombardment and shrapnel hit the windshield, shooting through Leclerc-Imhoff, said the channel’s journalist Patrick Sauce. Brandstaetter was slightly injured during the strike, while Leuta was not affected, the news broadcaster said.

Russian forces are bombing Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, which are still held by Ukrainian forces.

According to Reporters Without Borders, at least eight journalists have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war.-Bernama