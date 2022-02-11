France’s Kimpembe suffers Achilles ‘discomfort’ three weeks before World Cup

TURIN: France defender Presnel Kimpembe (pix) has suffered an Achilles injury three weeks away from their first game at the World Cup, his club Paris Saint-Germain announced on Tuesday.

Kimpembe, 27, has already missed seven weeks of action this season due to a thigh issue.

France start the defence of their title on November 22 against Australia in Al Wakrah.

“Following a knock, Presnel Kimpembe has discomfort in his right Achilles tendon and will remain for treatment at the training centre,“ PSG said in a statement.

Centre-back Kimpembe returned to action as a substitute in last Tuesday’s Champions League win over Maccabi Haifa and will miss this week’s trip to Juventus, but PSG did not state the length of his unavailability.

Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the World Cup in Qatar will be named on November 9 and he is already without injured midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

Experienced centre-back Raphael Varane will not feature before the World Cup for his club Manchester United due to a thigh problem but has not been ruled out of the competition.-AFP