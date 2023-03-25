Frank Bernhardt appointed Kelantan FC technical director

KOTA BHARU: Former national Under 23 (U-23) football coach Frank Bernhardt has been appointed Kelantan FC technical director, replacing former technical director Nasir Yusuf, the club said in a statement today.

“Not only did Bernhardt serve as the national U-23 head coach, he also coached UiTM FC,” the club said, adding that Bernhard, a former Werder Bermen player, also served as technical director for Estonia FA from 2007 to 2012 and Azerbaijan FA from 2014 to 2017.

The appointment of a technical director is a compulsory condition in the club license under the Malaysia Football League, the club said, adding that Bernhardt, who has a UEFA Pro coaching certificate from the German Sport University in Cologne, will be fully responsible for monitoring and assessing coaches and team technical related issues.

The club voiced its hope that the appointment would drive it to greater success. -Bernama