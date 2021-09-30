Frankfurt desperately seeking a win but mighty Bayern await

BERLIN: Eintracht Frankfurt are anxiously looking for their first win of the season in all competitions but with champions Bayern Munich awaiting on Sunday coach Oliver Glasner’s team know the odds are stacked against them.

In a curious start to their campaign, Eintracht have lost once in six league matches but they have also drawn their last six games in all competitions.

It is the first time they have yet to secure a win in their opening six Bundesliga games.

Glasner, who took over this season after a successful spell at VfL Wolfsburg, has yet to enjoy a victory with his team in eight competitive games so far this season.

“We lost two matches (in the German Cup and the league) at the start of the season but since then have remained unbeaten six times,“ Glasner said. “We are in a position to score in every game.”

Yet snapping that winless run in Munich will be a monumental task with Frankfurt having lost their last 12 matches there and earning one point in their last 16 games in the Bavarian capital.

They are also up against opponents who are on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions, leading the race in the Bundesliga and brimming with confidence.

The Bavarians demolished Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 in their Champions League group game on Wednesday to confirm their stellar form.

Top striker Robert Lewandowski, who ended his 19-game scoring run across all competitions after failing to net last week against Greuther Fuerth, was back to his very best on Wednesday, grabbing two goals against the Ukrainians.

The Pole has also scored in each of his last four games against Frankfurt.

“We are going into the game with deserved confidence and with good results,“ Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “Against Frankfurt we want to win and then we can go into the international break.

“We are confident but also know that every player can do things better. We have this hunger in both directions (defence and attack). That means a lot for me.”

Bayern are top of the table on 16 points from six games, three ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg. Eintracht are in 14th place on five, one point above the relegation zone.-Reuters