Fraud case: Former bank manager sent for mental examination

KLANG: The Magistrate's Court here ordered a former bank manager, who was supposed to be charged today in relation to investment fraud using customer savings, to undergo a mental examination at Hospital Bahagia Tanjung Rambutan, Perak.

Magistrate Amirul Asyraf Abd Rasid made the order after allowing an application by counsel Denis Micheal Pereira, for his client to be referred to a psychiatric hospital for a mental examination.

Denis said his 59-year-old client is currently on sick leave from Oct 12 to 19 issued by the Psychiatry Department of the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang due to mental problems.

“My application is made in accordance with Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur'ain Madihah Zulkilfi did not object to the application.

The court set Dec 6 for mention of the case.-Bernama