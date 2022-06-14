Fraud cases involving losses of over RM15.06 mln recorded in Pahang from Jan to May 2022

KUANTAN: Fraud cases were the main contributor to the increase in commercial crime in Pahang, with 801 investigation papers opened, amounting to a total loss of RM15.06 million from January to May this year.

Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf(pix) said the number increased from 623 cases involving a total loss of over RM12 million in the same period last year, an indication that commercial crimes are a growing concern in the state.

In total, the Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) recorded 843 cases as of May this year, while the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recorded a reduction of 160 cases in the same period, from 935 cases last year to 775 this year, he said in his speech at the Pahang contingent police headquarters monthly assembly here, today.

“The value of drug seizures so far shows an increase of an estimated value of RM793,925 compared to RM597,921 for the first five months of last year,“ he added.

Based on the statistics, Ramli said more operations need to be carried out to reduce and combat narcotic crime in Pahang.

In his speech, Ramli also emphasised the importance of integrity to ensure that more professional, responsible, and high-quality services are provided by the Pahang police.-Bernama