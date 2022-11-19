Free cendol anyone?

KUALA LUMPUR: Just outside a polling centre here in Batu, a small crowd of voters lined up for a free bowl of refreshing “cendol”.

Located 200 metres from the entrance of Majlis Kebajikan dan Pembangunan Masyarakat Kebangsaan Malaysia (Makpem), owner Nor Mohamed Yusof said the cendol is free until polling closes at 6pm.

“I have been selling cendol in front of 99 Speedmart, Bandar Baru Sentul, since 2019. The free cendol is my way to give back to the community that supported my business during the past two years.”

Mohamed also said he provided free cendol giveaways during the 14th General Election in 2018.