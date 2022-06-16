Free RapidKL rides for a month: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Apart from public transport operated by RapidKL, KTM Komuter will also offer free rides in the Klang Valley for one month beginning today, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

When announcing the good news, he said this would help to reduce the people’s cost of living and ease traffic congestion.

“As I have announced (earlier), the government will give free rides for one month on all public transport operated by RapidKL.

“Apart from RapidKL, KTM Komuter service under Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) for Klang Valley routes will also be free of charge for one month,” he told a media conference after travelling on the Putrajaya Phase One Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line from the Kampung Batu station to Sri Damansara Sentral today.

Earlier, when launching the Putrajaya Phase One MRT line at the Kampung Batu station, Ismail Sabri announced the one-month free rides for all modes of public transport operated by RapidKL, encompassing MRT, Light Rail Transit (LRT), Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), monorail and RapidKL buses.

Ismail Sabri hoped more people would use public transport at all times and not only during the free service period because public transport can cut down their travelling time.

He said the government would have to spend RM155 million in fare subsidies during the one-month period, with RM140 million going to RapidKL and RM15 million to KTMB.

When asked whether the government would offer fare discounts for public transport after the one-month period, Ismail Sabri said this would be decided after the free rides have ended.

On the Putrajaya Phase Two MRT, Ismail Sabri said construction of the line had reached 98.3 per cent and the route was expected to be launched in January or February next year.

The phase one route runs from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu while phase two covers strategic areas like Kuala Lumpur City Centre, with underground stations at Titiwangsa, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Ampang Park, Persiaran KLCC and Tun Razak Exchange (TRX). -Bernama