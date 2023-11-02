Free tablets for Puteri Wangsa students

PETALING JAYA: Twenty underserved students in Puteri Wangsa, Johor will receive free tablets under the “This is IT!” initiative.

Its state assemblyperson, Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz, said the initiative will be funded by her February salary.

“I feel a bit uneasy about accepting my salary when I’m not on the ground while attending a month-long program abroad, so I decided to donate my full salary to an important cause, which is education. The aim is to help B40 students, specifically to the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) students.

“Students in Malaysia should have the right to have quality education regardless of their background. With this initiative, I hope it can help reduce the burden of students in my constituency and traject their way of learning further,“ she told theSun.

Amira Aisya is currently in Washington DC, USA for the International Visitors Leadership Programme, a professional exchange programme.

The free tablets are open to those from age 16 to 19 years old, at least one of the parents is registered voter in Puteri Wangsa, and total household income not more than RM3,000.

Those who wish to apply for the initiative can visit https://tinyurl.com/applyTab.