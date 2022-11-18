Free train, bus rides on polling day: Prasarana

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) is offering free rides throughout polling day for the 15th General Election tomorrow, involving all services under Rapid KL, Rapid Penang and Rapid Kuantan.

In a statement today, Prasarana said the services include the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Monorail, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and stage bus.

“This is Prasarana’s effort as a Malaysian company to make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote,” it said.

Prasarana also said that My50 pass holders can use the services as usual, while Touch ‘n Go card users can use their cards without any charge.

Meanwhile, token users will be required to go to the customer service office at any LRT, MRT, Monorail and BRT station to obtain a special one-way token.

For Rapid Bus services in Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Kuantan, including MRT feeder buses, users do not need to scan their card when getting on or off the bus.