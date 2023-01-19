Free transport services for PwD, students: MOT to discuss with KTMB - Loke

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Transport will soon discuss with the management of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) regarding the implementation of free transport services for persons with disabilities (PwD) and students.

Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said that matter was already in the ministry’s planning which aimed at helping and empowering the groups.

Loke, who is Seremban MP, said he had also asked KTMB to optimise the subsidy channelled from the government to benefit the target group, especially the PwD and students who use the services nationwide.

“Yesterday, after a meeting, I asked the operators, especially KTMB and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) on how we want to implement it. It is for the PwD and students including in the east coast, Klang Valley and north areas.

“For example, we have commuters from Negeri Sembilan to Tanjung Malim, Padang Rengas to Alor Setar and trains on the east coast, but more information will be announced after Chinese New Year,“ he told reporters after attending the 2023 Chinese Calligraphy Competition at Sekolah Tinggi Chung Hua here today.

The event was launched by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Yesterday, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri was reported to have said that PwD would soon enjoy free transport services, such as LRT, MRT and stage bus.

Earlier, Aminuddin handed over a donation amounting to RM300,000 for the development of the school. -Bernama