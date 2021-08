SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has activated the search and rescue (SAR) operation for a freelance diver who was reported missing yesterday morning, while diving in the waters of Sungai Besar.

MMEA, in a statement yesterday said in the 10.30 am incident, the victim, Calvin Patrick Lazaroo, 27, together with three other fellow divers were trying to tie a sunken boat using a rope.

“Realising the victim’s disappearance, the other divers tried to look for him for four hours but to no avail. They then contacted the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) for further action,” he said.

Following that, the Johor Bahru MRSC activated the SAR operation at 2.20 pm and dispatched the Nyalau Maritime ship to the scene.

Also involved in the operation were personnel from the police marine force, the Royal Malaysian Navy and the local fishermen community.

As of 7.30 pm, the victim had not been found and was believed drowned at the location where he was reported missing.

“The SAR operation was suspended at 7.30 pm due to poor visibility and bad weather,” the statement said.

A front base centre would be set up at the Sungai Besar Fisheries Jetty and the SAR operation which will resume tomorrow will cover an area measuring ​148.83 square nautical miles around Sungai Besar Waters.-Bernama