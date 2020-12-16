Freelance photographer fined RM2,500 for possessing obscene video

KUALA LUMPUR: A freelance photographer was fined RM2,500 or three months’ jail in default by the Magistrate’s Court here today for possession of an obscene video of his French female acquaintance in his mobile phone, last year.

Magistrate M.Saravanan meted out the punishment on Muhamad Danish Abdul Rahman, 23, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence at a condominium in Taman Sri Endah, Cheras, here, at 2 am on Oct 2, 2019.

He was charged under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to three years l or a fine, or both.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Lim Chooi Yi pressed for a deterrent sentence as the accused’s action had humiliated the victim.

“The court has to take into account that the video has spread on pornographic websites,“ she said.

In mitigation, Muhamad Danish, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a light sentence on grounds that he is supporting his parents.

He also regretted his action and apologised for it. — Bernama