Freezing rain leaves over a million Canadians without power supply

Frozen tree branches are seen after freezing rain hit parts of Quebec and Ontario in Montreal, Canada, on April 5, 2023. Hydro Quebec estimated that there are some 600,000 power outages throughout the province of Quebec/AFPPixFrozen tree branches are seen after freezing rain hit parts of Quebec and Ontario in Montreal, Canada, on April 5, 2023. Hydro Quebec estimated that there are some 600,000 power outages throughout the province of Quebec/AFPPix

MOSCOW: Freezing rain and strong winds has left 1,134,426 Canadians without power supply, the data of Canadian portal PowerOutage.ca showed on Thursday.

According to the portal, power outages affected 962,646 people in the Canadian province of Quebec, 168,559 residents in Ontario, 2,828 Canadians in British Columbia, 321 in New Brunswick, and 72 in Newfoundland and Labrador, Sputnik reported.

According to the CBC broadcaster, freezing rain and strong winds hit Montreal and some other southwestern parts of the province on Wednesday. Rain warnings have been issued for almost all of eastern Ontario, the report said. -Bernama