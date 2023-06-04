Freezing rain leaves over a million Canadians without power supply

MOSCOW: Freezing rain and strong winds has left 1,134,426 Canadians without power supply, the data of Canadian portal PowerOutage.ca showed on Thursday.

According to the portal, power outages affected 962,646 people in the Canadian province of Quebec, 168,559 residents in Ontario, 2,828 Canadians in British Columbia, 321 in New Brunswick, and 72 in Newfoundland and Labrador, Sputnik reported.

According to the CBC broadcaster, freezing rain and strong winds hit Montreal and some other southwestern parts of the province on Wednesday. Rain warnings have been issued for almost all of eastern Ontario, the report said. -Bernama