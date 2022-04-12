Freight train derailed in Songkhla following blast

SONGKHLA: A Thai freight train heading to Malaysia was derailed after explosives planted on the rail tracks went off in Sadao, Songkhla, Saturday.

The train transporting rubber from Hatyai in Thailand, to Padang Besar in Perlis, Malaysia was reported derailed at 12.50 pm (local time) on Saturday.

In a statement, State Railway of Thailand said there were no injuries to the train crew including two drivers, a technician and staffer.

It said 11 of the 15 container wagons were damaged and came off the track.

Meanwhile, Sadao Police Superintendent Pol Col Bantern Laochareng said initial investigation found an explosion had derailed the freight train, with the shipping containers falling off the track.

Besides that, he said the track was badly damaged

“Initial investigation found a homemade bomb weighing about 26 kilograms planted on the track.

“We found a big hole on the track,” he said during a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, SRT said the Hatyai-Padang Besar route would be closed for several days to accommodate repair works starting tomorrow.-Bernama