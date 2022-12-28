French police detain man over World Cup teen hit-and-run

MONTPELLIER: French police have detained a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a teenage boy during celebrations of France’s win over Morocco in the World Cup semifinals, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

A man was detained on Tuesday near the southern city of Perpignan, prosecutors said.

The 14-year-old boy, Aymen, was killed on December 15 in the Paillade district, one of the poorer areas of the southern city of Montpellier.

Video on social media showed a white hatchback surrounded by fans which speeds away when someone tears down a flag hanging out of its rear window.

The car was later found abandoned nearby.

The boy died of his injuries in hospital.

The tragedy marred France’s victory over Morocco to reach the championship’s finals, with most celebrations across the country good-natured though with scattered incidents of unrest.-AFP