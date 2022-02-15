Frequent state elections a sign of political instability: Experts

PETALING JAYA: The recent Malacca state election and the next one in Johor do not indicate a trend but are due to political instability in the country, say political experts.

Prof James Chin of the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania pointed out that the recent frequency of state elections cannot be called a “trend” as they were necessitated mainly due to a loss of majority by the ruling government of the state concerned.

“It just so happens that we are going through a period of political instability, especially in Peninsular Malaysia, that is making way for these state elections to happen,” he told theSun.

When asked if these occurrences would bring about an abuse of the system, Chin said it was quite the contrary.

“I would argue that it is better to have separate state and federal elections throughout the country as this offers people a choice.

“If elections can be split up, then people would have a choice on who gets a say on national issues and state issues. It cannot be considered as abuse, as our laws allow it.”

According to Chin, the costs of elections is actually less than the amount Malaysia has lost to corruption and overpriced government contracts.

The Election Commission estimated that last year’s Malacca polls cost about RM46 million, while the upcoming Johor state election would cost some RM96 million.

“The reason people complain about the cost is because we do not have ‘good’ people leading Parliament. However, if that changes, then the cost becomes acceptable because we get good leaders in return,” he said.

“I believe elections are important as they help us hold politicians accountable for the services they owe the people.”

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi believes that when political instability occurs, the best way forward is to dissolve the state assembly to get a fresh mandate and hopefully, resolve the instability.

“Every state election that takes place, be it Malacca or Johor, takes place for a reason. This ‘trend’ is also expected to expand to Kedah and Perak if the general election is not held earlier,” he said.

Similar to Chin’s views, Awang Azman added that as long as the law permits such elections, there should be no reason for them not to be held.

However, he said that to stop or diminish the need for state elections, an anti-hopping law should be implemented and political funding laws should be created.

“These will ensure that the ruling government at state level is a stable one and will continue to remain so. As long as there are no such laws, this problem will continue to exist.”

But unlike Chin, Awang Azman added that holding too many state elections may also have a negative impact, such as being a waste of taxpayer money.

“But keep in mind that as a democratic country, to nurture the practice of democracy, the total cost of these elections should not be made important compared to the political instabilities, the widespread issue of party-hopping, the threat of a sudden government overthrow, and the loss of people’s confidence in the party and our current leadership.”

Independent political analyst Khoo Kay Peng said the two main problems that come with state elections are costs and time.

“This trend leads to excessive and endless politicking. It is also costly and time-consuming to hold separate elections.”

He added that politicians should instead focus on policy-making and governance to build a better nation and keep our Covid-19 situation under control.