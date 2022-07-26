Fresh from big win, turtles want full points in away match tomorrow

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) will not yield any loss of points when facing Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) at Tunku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi tomorrow night.

According to Nafuzi, even though the match favoured the hosts, they are confident of continuing their successful trend.

“Nonetheless we (TDC) take note of our not-so-good runs when playing away games such as in Sabah, Penang, Johor Baharu and as such we have to be cautious.

“In terms of performance, we have no problem of putting our best as in home matches. It is just that we tend to be careless while there is a lack of good finishing at these matches,” he said when met yesterday.

The Kelantan-born coach who is already with TFC for three seasons reminded his boys to be more focused and be more hungry in their mission to deliver three full points.

At the same time, Nafuzi also expressed concern as many of his players are still plagued by fatigue and injuries after the FA Cup quarter-final against Kuching City FC (KCFC) last Saturday.

“There may be a small reshuffle of the main squad tomorrow night because many players such as Habib Haroon, Manuel Ott and Suhaimi are still injured and unwell after the match against NSFC,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast-born import striker Kipre Tchetche is determined to repeat his feat of scoring two goals to help TFC beat KCFC 4-1 last Saturday.

He said the Turtles cannot afford to keep losing and need to bring home three points to enable them to move up to a better position in the Super League.-Bernama