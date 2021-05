PETALING JAYA: Naveen Rajah graduated from Universiti Malaya with a bachelor’s degree in Arts (Media Studies). Today, he teaches Math and English.

Naveen’s case is not rare by any account. There are law graduates who have become very successful journalists, engineers who opt to teach and IT school alumni who are running restaurants.

But with unemployment on the rise, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout, taking a job outside one’s field of study has become a necessity.

Naveen is one of many caught in this dilemma.

“I was lucky that my former employer agreed to rehire me despite the fact that I had left the company on several occasions to further my studies,” he told theSun.

Naveen’s disadvantage is that he does not have the one or two years of experience in a profession of his choice, a requirement most employers seek when recruiting.

Another graduate caught in a similar situation is Shamiera Hafiz, 25.

She studied human resource management but is now working as a contract executive in the claims department of an insurance company.

“This is not my dream job, but I am thankful that I am working at a time when so many people are unemployed,” she said.

The pandemic has certainly wreaked havoc on the hopes of new graduates with dreams of getting a job that they have spent years preparing for.

But according to Arena Group head of human resources in Asia, Srithren Krishnan, it is not a bad start.

“Some people have even found excitement in their roles and eventually excelled in them.”

With the unemployment rate at 4.8% as of February, there is little choice for young graduates.

Srithren said tertiary education is simply a learning loop that does not prevent graduates from venturing into new fields.

“This will also serve as a testing ground for their ‘learn and adapt’ capabilities. They may even do well in a job, although it is out of their field of study,” he added.

Srithren suggested that the government provide internship on a larger scale to help graduates find a footing.

“Pay each of them an allowance of at least RM1,200 a month and tie them up for two years,” he said.

At the end of the internship, they will have gained the two-year experience needed for the job. They can then be employed full time and given the market rate salary.

Another new graduate, R. Kuhashvini, said employers could also be more “open-minded” and recognise that they have the potential to bring new ideas to companies.

Kuhashvini, 25, who studied law, noted that with widespread retrenchments, those with work experience are snatching jobs right out of the hands of fresh graduates.

“Even those who are over-qualified are applying for jobs that are intended for fresh graduates,” he said.

But like a few others, Kuhashvini can be considered lucky.

She is a management programme trainee at a start-up enterprise, a world away from arguing cases in the courtroom. But for now, that will have to do.