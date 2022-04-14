Friendlies in Australia to test Malayisan Tigers’speed

KUALA LUMPUR: The national men hockey squad’s five friendly matches against world number one Australia in Perth from April 21 to 28 will help the Malaysian Tigers adapt to fast-paced games.

Head coach A. Arul Selvaraj(pix) said the friendlies against the Kookaburras would serve as a useful tune-up for the Asian Cup in Indonesia from May 23 to June 1.

“I want to see Australia test our players because our team may be fast on their feet but the Australians are the fastest in the ‘head’.

“Therefore, we need them to put our players to the test ... thinking as well as making quick decisions on the field. This is our prime mission,“ he said.

Arul said this during a press conference at a breaking of fast gathering with the national hockey squad yesterday. The event was organised by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).

Arul said playing five friendlies within a week in Australia could also help prepare the Malaysian squad for the Asian Cup in Jakarta, where they would have to play seven matches over 10 days if the team progress far in the tournament.

He said the national squad were supposed to leave for Australia today but their departure was delayed by about two days due to visa problems.

When asked about MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal’s challenge to the team to qualify for the Asian Cup semi-finals, Arul said this would not put extra pressure on the squad because they have to make the top four to secure an automatic slot to the men’s World Cup in India in January next year.

“Of course, I want to go to the World Cup. So I think the players know the situation, that they have to finish in the top four,” he added.-Bernama