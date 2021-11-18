FRIM receives prestigious UNESCO prize

PUTRAJAYA: The Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) has brought honour to the country by winning the Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Conservation at UNESCO’s 41st General Conference in Paris, France yesterday.

In a statement today, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan(pix), said the country has not won a prize like it since it was introduced in 1991.

He said FRIM was recommended for the prize based on initiatives to monitor and preserve endangered species of national interest.

FRIM published the ‘Malaysia Red List: Plants of Peninsular Malaysia. Vol. 1 (2021)’ in an effort to monitor the conservation of critically endangered species, as well as documented the traditional knowledge of indigenous peoples and local communities.

The prize is awarded biennially to recognise and reward individuals, a group of individuals, institutions or organisations for their contribution to environmental conservation, in line with UNESCO’s policies and objectives.

FRIM, founded in 1929 in Kepong, Selangor, is a foremost tropical forest research institute that studies biodiversity, forest ecosystems, sustainable forest products and conducts pre-commercialisation activities.-Bernama