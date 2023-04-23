From drummer to leather goods entrepreneur

KUALA LUMPUR: Having lost his source of income as a drummer due to the Covid-19 pandemic, life for Mohd Ashraf Mohd Amin, or better known by his stage name Acap Roseknight, would totally change in the next couple of years.

Undeterred, the 30-year-old had the courage to plunge into a new field in 2021, spurred by his growing interest in leather goods.

“I had to accept the situation where all performances were cancelled due to the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“I actually am very interested in leather boots, having built a personal collection that I wear as a drummer to look cooler,” he told Bernama recently.

He began experimenting with his own old boots that were damaged to learn the sewing process.

“I produced a simple card holder using the leather from the boots within several days, based only on YouTube tutorials.

“I then learned more with friends and experts in this field to build my skills,” the former Temjin and Torquesix band member said.

Mohd Ashraf started selling his products online and was so determined that he set up a shop focused on wallets, belts, straps and belts, under the brand Phrygian Acraft at the Malaysia Grand Bazaar in Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre here last December.

He said that his products were made of various leather, including cow, goat, buffalo and horse.

“The process to produce the leather goods involves measuring, cutting, punching and sewing, and each process is done by hand,” he added.

Mohd Ashraf’s creations are based on his own creativity, according to the style and requests of his customers.

“What’s important, I really focus on details so that it looks smart and of quality, lasts long and is comfortable to wear,” he said, adding that he was thinking of sewing boots and leather jackets in the future.

Every handmade leather product of his is sold between RM200 and RM2,000 depending on the type of product, material and size, and whether it is a customised order.

He said his change in career has paid off as his customer base is growing.

Leather products will always have fans as they make their wearer look more stylish, he added.

“When selling online, there are those who are cautious about the product. So when I opened a shop, they had a chance to feel and see the leather used themselves,” he said, sharing that he obtained his leather from local suppliers in Tanjung Malim, Perak. -Bernama