From ‘dump site’ to beautiful taman

PETALING JAYA: Living in a corner house may give you more compound.

However, house owners may wake up each morning to a heap of rubbish dumped by irresponsible and unscrupulous neighbours, causing an eye sore.

Seeing the issue had become rampant in recent years, causing much distress to corner house owners, Jenny Ong, a former resident of the township, took it upon herself to solve the issue.

Together with volunteers of various ages, including a young teenage boy, her team, assisted by two municipal workers, cleaned up “dump sites” particularly around Seri Setia or otherwise more commonly known as Sungai Way.

“As someone who grew up here, I wanted to see my town flourish just like any other township. Unfortunately, over the years, fellow friends who grew up with me have voiced out saying that they feel ashamed of calling themselves Sungai Way locals as the village is known to be unclean,” Ong told theSun.

Working with a Japanese company, she added that during several visits to Sungai Way, her colleagues and clients had many times expressed how beautiful it is.

“They suggested I put together a group of people who could solve the rubbish dumping issue that the people of Sungai Way were facing. And so, I did just that,” she said, with a hearty laugh.

“We started with only three members in 2018 who kept a lookout for dumping sites and potential sites. I divided that village into four sections so each of us had one section to monitor and ensure that no dumping occurs. In 2019, I was voted as the best Duta Bersih and after the award, we went on to carry out several projects to beautify and provide awareness and knowledge about Sungai Way,” she added.

Going by the name Village of Sungai Way Affectionate Neighbourhood (Swan), Ong noted that their main aim has always been to ensure that all house owners feel ownership over their town.

“I wanted to bring the spirit of cleanliness, ownership and preservation and thankfully, we have managed to capture the attention of most occupants of Sungai Way. Our goal now is to get rid of as many dump sites as we can by transforming these sites as mini gardens,” Ong said.

Ong, who carries out these mini gotong-royong on a voluntary basis, said her team and she are always happy to turn these “dump sites” into tiny gardens that catch the eye of any passerby.

“We have had many people compliment our mini gardens and admit that it does add a lot of colour and flare whistle keeping people from throwing their rubbish at these sites. The plants are usually donated to us by the residents of the area. They either buy us some plants or give us the extra plants that they have lying around which helps a lot,” she said.

Ong also noted that it was found that in the past week, a large number of residents of the area suffered health issues such as fevers believed to be dengue.

“We want to clean our village not only to beautify it but also to avoid issues like this too,” she said.

To add on, Ong noted that her team and she also conduct several awareness programmes online on weekends and after office hours.

“To become a volunteer, one needs to have the passion to want to carry out a certain task. Hence these awareness programmes. We give those who are interested in helping us the motivation, education and methods to become a leader,” she said.

At the moment, the group has an estimate of nine volunteers who help her out with these little projects.

“However, it is always easy to get about 20 to 30 likeminded people who want to volunteer with us,” she said.

Those who would like to be a part of this initiative, you may visit the official Facebook page of the organisation at Village of SWAN.

Sharon Wilson, a resident of the area also spoke to theSun regarding her very own experience having Village of Swan clean up the dumping site near her home.

“We used to have neighbours throw out all sorts of rubbish and waste. It always caused an eye sore and the smell that emanated from the said spot never made our days any better. However, thanks to Jenny and her team, we now have a bed of greenery instead,” Wilson noted.