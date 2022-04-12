From Pantai Remis to Putrajaya, Nga Kor Ming now a minister

IPOH: Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming, who has been involved in politics for the past 23 years, is no stranger to the national political arena and is now appointed as a member of the Cabinet, holding the portfolio of Minister of Local Government Development.

Nga, 50, born in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, holds a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from the University of Malaya (UM) and has been a barrister and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya.

In fact, the DAP vice chairman had also led the UM debate team to become champions of an international debate competition held in Singapore in 1997.

In terms of his political career, Nga served as the Pantai Remis state assemblyman from 1999 to 2008 before moving on to become the Kepayang state assemblyman and Teluk Intan MP.

Among his great achievements was being appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Perak state assembly when he was only 27, apart from becoming Parliament deputy speaker after Pakatan Harapan won the 14th General Election (GE14).

His success in retaining the Kepayang state seat in GE15 is a testament to his outstanding career as he is now the longest-serving representative in the Perak state assembly, namely six terms.

In a brief message to Bernama shortly after the announcement of his appointment as minister, Nga said it was important for the people and the government to be together as a strong team, and that the interests of the country should be above all.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday announced the appointment of 28 members of the Cabinet in the unity Government, including two deputy prime ministers.

Besides Nga, the other five members of the Cabinet from Perak are the Prime Minister (Tambun MP) who is also the Minister of Finance; Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk MP) who was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

V. Sivakumar (Batu Gajah MP) as Human Resources Minister; Science and Technology Minister Chan Lih Kang (Tanjung Malim MP) and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir (senator).-Bernama