Frontliners assisting covid positive voters

KOTA DAMANSARA: Health workers were at the SK Section 7 Kota Damansara polling station here to assist voters who had tested positive for Covid-19. Many of the voters had turned up earlier than their suggested time in the evening.

A health worker from the Petaling District Health Office, who gave his name as Syahrizam, said as of 10am, a total of five voters who contracted Covid-19 have appeared at the polling station to cast their vote.

He said each voter must present the notice for home quarantine before they can be facilitated for the voting process.

Syahrizam said according to the data he received from the district health centre, the polling station at SK Seksyen 7 Kota Damansara are expecting around 16 Covid positive victims to cast their votes.

“Out of 8,000 people who are expected to vote here, only 0.2% are expected to come with a notice of home quarantine.

“That is if they register on the MySejahtera application after testing negative. If they have completed the home quarantine and still feel unwell, it is up to the discretion of the head of the polling station to allow them to vote,” he said.

All voters at SK Seksyen 7 Kota Damansara are advised to wear face masks before proceeding to line up and cast their votes.