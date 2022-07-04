Frustrated motorists “honk” at VIP convoy for causing traffic congestion (Video)

RECENTLY, a group of motorists decided to show their displeasure towards a VIP convoy by honking at them.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, one could hear a motorist saying “This is the cause (of traffic congestion) while the footage aimed at an empty road.

Moments later, a police convoy escorting VIP showed up, and motorists started honking their vehicles, which appeared to be venting their frustration after being blocked so the VIP could proceed without facing obstacles on the road.

It is unclear where the incident took place and who the VIP was.

You can watch the video here.