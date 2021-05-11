Frustrations aside, public attitude to restrictions play key role in Covid war

PETALING JAYA: Inconsistencies in the way the government has been managing the Covid-19 pandemic is perhaps a reflection of the how the people grasp the seriousness of the situation and how best to address it.

For instance, a nationwide lockdown has been imposed from tomorrow.

In previous measures, interstate travel was disallowed, but students were allowed to return to their home states.

Experts theSun spoke to also have different views on how to manage the crisis.

Counselling psychologist Dr Gerard Louis said putting a cap on the size of gatherings does not guarantee that infections would not occur.

On the other hand, sociologist Dr Charanjit Kaur said it could work, but everyone must strictly observe the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Louis pointed out that humans are social beings and need to socialise.

“But medically, it has been proven that all it takes is one carrier to infect the rest.

“The government can put in all the caps, but the virus is not perturbed by that,” he added.

Louis also expressed concern that mental fatigue, which he refers to as a “new virus”, has begun to spread.

“Uncertainty and doubt have crept in, causing people to become numb to the dangers of the virus.

“This may cause people to let their guard down and become less vigilant. This is dangerous because it opens a way for the virus to spread.”

Charanjit said the risk of infection will be reduced if people observe the SOP strictly, adding that they could also adapt by using alternative ways to interact with each other.

“We can use online platforms such as Zoom or Skype to ‘meet’ with those who are away.

“I understand that it is difficult since we are social beings but we are also not safe from this ongoing health crisis.”

Meanwhile, concerns about the inability to observe the SOP during the festive season have gone viral on social media.

In a WhatsApp video being circulated, the practice of greeting one another with hugs was highlighted as one of many ways the virus can spread.

Charanjit said while it is in people’s nature to want to socialise, they are also capable of changing and adapting to new situations.

“Life is never consistent and we have to learn to adapt to new circumstances. If we care about our family and friends, we should constantly remind ourselves of the importance of the SOP,” she said.

She also agreed with Louis that people are getting tired of the ever-changing rules and circumstances.

“The government should address the issue by setting rules that make sense and are consistent with what has been planned. People should also be responsible and continue to practice basic SOP,” she added.